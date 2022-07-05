Hunting and fishing are among Arkansas’ most popular outdoor activities, according to magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine answers to the following question:
“Of these, which is your favorite outdoor activity?”
The results:
Hunting or fishing, 58 votes, 30.85 percent.
Running or walking, 30 votes, 15.95 percent.
Gardening, 29 votes, 15.42 percent.
Camping, 21 votes, 11.17 percent.
Lawn care, 18 votes, 9.57 percent.
Individual or team sports, 12 votes, 6.38 percent.
Motorcycle or ATV riding, 9 votes, 4.78 percent.
Horse riding, 6 votes, 3.19 percent.
Bicycling, 5 votes, 2.65 percent.
Total votes: 188
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.