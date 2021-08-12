You have probably heard people use the phrase “they’re just printing money in Washington,” referring to the uncontrolled spending going on from our nation’s capital.
When you hear that, you might picture a politician bent over a printing press cranking out $20 bills. But that’s not how it works. For one thing, your representative is busy tending to other important matters like the border crisis. For another, well, that’s just not how it works.
A brief background: For years now, the federal government has spent more funds than they take in from tax revenue. This is known as running a deficit. For example, if the federal government spends $4 trillion during the year, but only collects $3 trillion in taxes, then the deficit is $1 trillion.
As a side note, the collective sum of all previous deficits is now approaching $30 trillion, known as the federal debt. And, this isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue.
Modern day significant budget deficits began under the Reagan administration (Republican) in the 80s and the last time we had a federal surplus was in the Clinton administration (Democrat).
So, back to the above scenario: Where does the federal government come up with the $1 trillion shortfall? Well, they do what you or I would do if we came up short; they borrow the money. To cover the shortfall in federal spending, the U.S. Treasury issues debt instruments, Treasury bonds. These are auctioned off on a regular basis to the public.
Suppose you show up at the auction prepared to spend $1,000 to buy a Treasury bond. The auctioneer puts the interest rate at 1 percent. On a $1,000 investment, you’d make $10 a year. You are rather shocked at the low interest rate being offered. You came to the auction thinking maybe 3 percent would be a fair return on your money. But, given the opening offer price, you dampen down your expectations and counter, offering to accept a 2 percent interest rate. The auctioneer offers to raise the rate to 1.25 percent, still unacceptable to you. So, you walk off with no purchase made, along with thousands of other bidders who found the 1.25 percent rate too low.
But wait, the feds need cash to pay bills. Remember, they’re running a significant deficit. In a free market economy, the interaction of buyers and sellers would establish a higher interest rate, maybe 2 percent. But wait, an extra 1 percent interest on $30 trillion in debt? Well, that could add up to some real money! What the federal government needs is a purchaser who will settle for lower rates.
Voila, enter the Federal Reserve. Just when you thought the Treasury would have to go home empty handed, refusing to pay higher rates to individual investors, a representative for the Federal Reserve steps in and agrees to take funds at 1 percent.
“How much will you buy?” asks the Treasury.
“All you want to sell,” answers the Federal Reserve rep.
“Could you take $20 billion this week?”
“Sure, send ‘em our way,” replies the Federal Reserve rep.
And the Federal Reserve gives a deposit credit to the account of Uncle Sam. And all the bills get paid. And we all live happily ever after! But wait, that’s not the end of the story.
Uncle Sam has succeeded in raising funds at a controlled, low interest rate. But they do have to pay that 1 percent interest to the Federal Reserve, right? Right!
And in fact, the Federal Reserve collects billions in interest payments each year from the U.S. Treasury. But the Federal Reserve is a part of the federal government. And, being part of the government, they are not in the business of making a profit. Nevertheless, they end up with a big profit each year due to collecting all that interest.
Guess what they do with all those profits? That’s right. They return the excess funds/profits to the U.S. Treasury!
So, while the Treasury did have to pay the 1 percent interest, they got most of it back at year end. Last fiscal year, for example, the Fed returned $87 billion in interest income to the Treasury. Translating this down to the average guy on the street, how much money would you borrow from the bank if it were “free”?
Maybe now the meaning of “they’re just printing money in Washington” is a little clearer.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.