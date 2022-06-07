Half of magnoliareporter.com’s readers plan to stay home this vacation season.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:
“What is your summer vacation plan?”
The results:
Staycation – we are not going anywhere, 73 votes, 50.69 percent.
Traveling outside the region, 27 votes, 18.75 percent.
Traveling within a one-day drive of Magnolia, 26 votes, 18.05 percent.
Traveling within Arkansas, 14 votes, 9.72 percent.
Traveling outside the country, 4 votes, 2.77 percent.
Total votes: 144
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.