Poll

Fewer than 3 percent of our readers plan to travel abroad this year.

Half of magnoliareporter.com’s readers plan to stay home this vacation season.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:

“What is your summer vacation plan?”

The results:

Staycation – we are not going anywhere, 73 votes, 50.69 percent.

Traveling outside the region, 27 votes, 18.75 percent.

Traveling within a one-day drive of Magnolia, 26 votes, 18.05 percent.

Traveling within Arkansas, 14 votes, 9.72 percent.

Traveling outside the country, 4 votes, 2.77 percent.

Total votes: 144

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

