About 29 percent of our readers say they probably use algebra without realizing it.

Algebra continues to be a hard sell when it comes to perceived usefulness to our readers in their everyday living.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:

“Have you ever used the algebra you were taught in high school?”

The results:

No. I’ve never had a conscious need for it, 73 votes, 41.95 percent.

Yes. It’s a big part of my job and my life, 37 votes, 21.26 percent.

No, but I may have used it without realizing it, 32 votes, 18.39 percent.

Yes, but I didn’t realize it, 27 votes, 15.51 percent.

My smartphone takes care of any algebra I may need, 5 votes, 2.87 percent.

Total votes: 174

