Algebra continues to be a hard sell when it comes to perceived usefulness to our readers in their everyday living.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“Have you ever used the algebra you were taught in high school?”
The results:
No. I’ve never had a conscious need for it, 73 votes, 41.95 percent.
Yes. It’s a big part of my job and my life, 37 votes, 21.26 percent.
No, but I may have used it without realizing it, 32 votes, 18.39 percent.
Yes, but I didn’t realize it, 27 votes, 15.51 percent.
My smartphone takes care of any algebra I may need, 5 votes, 2.87 percent.
Total votes: 174
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.