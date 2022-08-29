A plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers think they have excellent bosses at work, but about a fourth think their bosses should be fired.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to complete the following open-ended statement with one of four responses: “At my workplace, the level of competency of my boss is …”
The results:
Excellent, 41 votes, 39.04 percent.
Poor, should be fired, 28 votes, 26.66 percent.
Good, but not outstanding, 25 votes, 23.8 percent.
Just barely above my competency in my own job, 11 votes, 10.47 percent.
Total votes: 105.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.