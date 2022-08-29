Poll

About 11 percent of our readers say that the level of competency of their bosses is just barely above their own.

A plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers think they have excellent bosses at work, but about a fourth think their bosses should be fired.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to complete the following open-ended statement with one of four responses: “At my workplace, the level of competency of my boss is …”

The results:

Excellent, 41 votes, 39.04 percent.

Poor, should be fired, 28 votes, 26.66 percent.

Good, but not outstanding, 25 votes, 23.8 percent.

Just barely above my competency in my own job, 11 votes, 10.47 percent.

Total votes: 105.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

