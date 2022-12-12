A slight plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers say they’ll spend $250 or less on gifts during the Christmas season.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“How much money will you spend on Christmas gifts this season?”
The results:
$250 or less, 36 votes, 25.53 percent.
Between $500 and $1,000, 33 votes, 23.4 percent.
Between $1,000 and $2,000, 31 votes, 21.98 percent.
More than $2,000, 23 votes, 16.31 percent.
Between $250 and $500, 18 votes, 12.76 percent.
Total votes: 141
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.