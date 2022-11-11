Poll

About 7 percent of readers have found $5 or less in a public place.

Finding money in a public place is an achievement many readers can claim, with varying levels of success.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:

“What is your personal record for an amount of money that you’ve found in a public place?”

The results:

I found $20 or less, 48 votes, 38.09 percent

I found more than $100, 36 votes, 28.57 percent

I found more than $20, 18 votes, 14.28 percent

I found $1 or less, 15 votes, 11.9 percent

I found $5 or less, 9 votes, 7.14 percent

Total votes: 126

