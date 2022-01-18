Poll

About 35 percent of readers say they're smarter than their parents.

magnoliareporter.com readers are willing to concede that they’re not as smart as their parents.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Are you smarter than your parents?

The results:

I have my strengths, but, no, my parents are smarter, 38 votes, 42.69 percent.

No, 20 votes, 22.47 percent.

Yes, 18 votes, 20.22 percent.

My parents have their moments, but, yes, I am smarter, 13 votes, 14.6 percent.

Total votes: 89 votes.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you