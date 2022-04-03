With God all things are possible.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to respond to the following statement:
Of these statements attributed to Jesus Christ (New International Version of The Bible), which speaks the most to you?
The results:
“With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” 42 votes, 35 percent.
“What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?“ 28 votes, 23.33 percent.
“Love your neighbor as yourself.” 19 votes, 15.83 percent.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” 13 votes, 10.83 percent.
“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’” 12 votes, 10 percent.
“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” 6 votes, 5 percent.
Total votes: 120