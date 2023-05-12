I don't live in Magnolia city limits but this is home; I was born, grew up, and worked here for many years.
Never in my wildest dreams ever thought the political leaders in this city would come to the point of trying to push unwill on its people!
Ronald Regan once said if the government has too much overreach, it will become a burden on its citizens. That was back in the 80s; well looks like that time has come to the little community of Magnolia. I will stand with others that this "entertainment district" is a bad idea and bad for our town!
So Mr. and Mrs. council person, the young man a few weeks back, asked a question of the City Council; Are you a Christian? Odd that the mayor spoke up and answered for everyone. After the student finished speaking, the City Attorney stated that questions could not be directed toward the Council but he had wasted no time as that question was the first out of his mouth. Maybe they are put-on Christians.
You know there will be a day when you will ultimately answer for all you have done. On the day of the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, you will stand before him, like it or not, and be judged.
So sad to see grown adults making such decisions that will affect not only this community as a whole but all of our children and grandchildren. You should be ashamed, but you're not because you only see the dollar signs that you will benefit from.
To allow such a thing to be permitted next to child care and church is a sad excuse for a person who considers themselves a leader for the community. Trust me when I say the people of this city and county will certainly remember who you are and what you truly stand for should this measure pass. May God bless, and His will be done!
Don't give up because of what someone said or did. Use that as motivation to give it all you got.
Larry Taylor