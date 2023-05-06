A plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers think that the United States will be at war with China in the next five years.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Will the United States go to war with China during the next five years?”
The results:
Yes, because the U.S. will honor its commitment to defend Taiwan and by extension, Japan, South Korea and other Far Eastern nations, 36 votes, 35.29 percent.
No, because going to war with one of the nation’s main economic partners is bad for U.S. business, 28 votes, 27.45 percent.
No, because in the end, Americans won’t be willing to fight and die for the people of Taiwan, 25 votes, 24.51 percent.
Yes, because the U.S. will oppose China becoming the world’s most important economic and military power, 13 votes, 12.74 percent.
Total votes: 102 votes.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.