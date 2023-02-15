magnoliareporter.com readers approve of the U.S. military shooting down apparent Chinese spy balloons.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
"Which of these statements best matches your opinion about the U.S. downing of Chinese spy balloons?”
The results:
Downing the balloons is the right thing to do, 102 votes, 79.69 percent.
Downing the balloons is right so long as damage can be kept to a minimum, 11 votes, 8.59 percent.
Nations spy against each other. This could escalate into war, 11 votes, 8.59 percent.
Transit of airspace above civilian air traffic lanes should be free to all nations, 4 votes, 1.28 percent.
Total votes: 128.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.