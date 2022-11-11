What did we learn from Tuesday’s elections? Perhaps it’s that Arkansans could be persuaded about ballot issues, but not about the parties and their candidates.
Among the most noteworthy results was the collapse of Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana via a constitutional amendment. With most of the votes counted Wednesday evening, it trailed 56% to 44%.
The amendment’s defeat came despite supporters raising $13 million that funded a major media campaign. It came despite voters in neighboring Missouri passing their own amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.
And it came despite early indications it would pass. A September poll by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College found that 58.5% supported it while 29% were opposed.
But then a broad coalition began educating voters about the amendment’s flaws and consequences. Business groups said it would make it harder for them to find workers.
The conservative Family Council Action Committee noted marijuana’s harmful effects.
Even pro-marijuana activists David Couch and Melissa Fults were opposed because it would have allowed current medical marijuana cultivators to dominate the market, protected by the Constitution.
Apparently, they changed a lot of minds. By October, two polls showed support was dropping. By Election Day, it wasn’t even close.
This is not the last time Arkansans will vote on marijuana. Couch, who sponsored the medical marijuana amendment voters passed in 2016, has already said he’s working on a recreational marijuana proposal for 2024.
While the election showed Arkansans could be persuaded about a specific ballot issue, their views on the political parties aren’t moving much, at least for now.
Coming into the election, Democrats hadn’t pierced 40% support in any statewide election since 2014. This year looked like it could be different because they nominated a very good candidate for governor, Chris Jones.
Jones is smart (a nuclear physicist), engaging, has a nice family, and is pragmatic and moderate. He crisscrossed the state going places where Democrats might normally avoid. He raised enough money to run a professional campaign. His opponent, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, could have been somewhat polarizing because of her close association with former President Donald Trump. Polls showed he had a shot to break that 40% barrier.
He didn’t. As of Thursday morning, he was sitting at 35%, which was only a little better than the other statewide Democrats fared and not much better than President Joe Biden had done in 2020.
Up and down the statewide ballot, Republicans won roughly two-thirds of the vote, while Democrats won roughly one-third. The Libertarians won between 2% and a little more than 4% in the races where they competed.
The trend held even in the state treasurer’s race, where Republican state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, won 66.4% despite having filed two bankruptcies in the past.
What does it mean that Chris Jones won only 35% despite doing everything as well as he could have? It means Grant Tennille’s job has gone from very hard to nearly impossible.
Tennille is the head of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, where he’s responsible for raising money and recruiting candidates. Who will donate money now? What serious people will run for statewide offices as Democrats when they know that even if they run a nearly perfect campaign, they’ll get 35%?
Until something changes, Arkansas is in the same place it was for 150 years – a one-party state. It’s simply traded the “D” for an “R.”
There likely will be a citizen-led effort to change the party primary process in 2024. If it passes, it could make the November elections more interesting by pitting at least one Republican against another, as occurs in some other states. I’ll share more later.
No matter what happens, we can predict there won’t be any Democrats elected to statewide or congressional offices for a while.
That being the case, the most competitive statewide races often will be the ballot issues where citizens make their own laws.
That’s where people apparently will still change their minds. They did with Issue 4.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.