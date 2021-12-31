Since the 2020 U.S. Census counts, communities are faced with a question: What are we going to do for the next 10 years?
Magnolia lost about 400 people, El Dorado lost about 1,100, Camden lost almost 2,000, Texarkana lost about 600, and Hope lost nearly 2,000 people. Magnolia lost far fewer people than many South Arkansas communities. If change in population is any indication of economic stability, it would seem that Magnolia is more stable economy in southern Arkansas.
I visit many parts of the country whenever I can and I always learn something from them. Whether it’s a regional cosmopolitan in Northwest Arkansas, urban areas of Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Minneapolis-St. Paul, cosmopolitans like Rochester, MN, or small towns like Mount Pleasant, TX, one common thing many growing or stable communities have -- no matter the size -- was quality of life.
Many people believe that if a city has an interstate or a four-lane highway in town, growth will follow. This has shown not to be true. Hope, Forrest City, Pine Bluff and Blytheville all have interstates yet they lose population. Arkadelphia, Russellville, Malvern, Little Rock, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant all have about the same population as they did in 2010.
In 1980, Rochester, MN had a population of just under 58,000; in 2000, it was 89,000; in 2020, it was at nearly 120,000. No interstate goes through Rochester, for a significant period, there was only one four-lane highway that went through the city. The city focused on being the crown jewel of Southeast Minnesota by focusing on quality of life
When I saw small towns in Minnesota, many were the same size or smaller than Magnolia but with greater economic activity and higher standards of living. The parks there were high quality, entertainment was plentiful, and quality housing available. It was difficult to tell the difference between lower income neighborhoods and middle-class neighborhoods. For the past decade and for the near future, jobs have been and will continue to follow where people want to go. To take advantage of this, Magnolia must see itself as the crown jewel of Southern Arkansas; become the capital of Southern Arkansas.
Magnolia must improve parks in the city; create new ones that can be enjoyable to not only children and adults with children, but for everyone. Nations Creek is a potential attraction gem for the city. More entertainment opportunities in the city would boost tourism and bring in extra revenue. Camden and Arkadelphia have aquatic parks; even towns half the size of Magnolia, like in Stewartville, MN, have one. Having an aquatic park, it Is possible to operate parts of the park year around.
Other quality of life ideas that must be considered are dog parks, more bike lanes, a multi-sports center so that the city can have events all year long, and more nature-based forms of entertainment.
People from Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston come up to Arkansas, and not always to the Ozarks, why not set up the opportunity for those people to come here? They like nature, let’s give it to them.
Also, citizens must work to keep roadside trash to a minimum. Trash in city systems cost money, which means higher taxes. In addition, trash works its way to our water networks; essentially, we are drinking and swimming in our own filth. Since so many of us enjoy hunting, water quality has an enormous impact on wildlife health; more pollution of water means less quality fish and game.
Affordable housing is important to community health. Relative to Arkansas, Magnolia is viewed one of the more expensive cities in the state; nationally, Magnolia is still very affordable.
Many cities are losing population due to unaffordability of housing. Small towns want more people to make a living in them, as long as average housing costs are not more than four times the average wages of those living in the city, this should not be an issue. If one wants to see how housing costs can affect growth, look at much of California, NYC, and Chicago; people are leaving these areas due to housing costs.
Finally, small business development. More people are creating their own side jobs or are leaving their employers all together to start their own business. At no other time in history has it been easier to start a business, given the rise of the internet. Your customer base is not limited to people that can travel to you within hours, but all over the world.
However, like other small communities we do face challenges. One, gathering of resources; two, finding customers; three, reliable fast speed internet service; four, collaboration with other businesses, and entrepreneurs; five, human resources.
A place where business thinkers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners should be created in Magnolia. The Arkansas Innovation Hub in North Little Rock could be a great model for small business/innovation hub for Southwest Arkansas. Communities in Southwest Arkansas must work together to compete as a region. This hub could bring business thinkers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners together.
This hub could also bring in marketing exports to work with local and regional businesses to learn how to create a better global marketing campaign to find customers across the world.
High speed internet is critical to economic stability and growth. Without reliable, high-speed internet, our region will be at a severe disadvantage. Human resource development will be critical for the future. Our talent base is SAU and area high schools. SAU, local businesses, governments, and other organizations should take a greater role in supporting local k-12 students in obtaining academic success. We all should have a stake in our children’s education for they will be taking care of our community when we will not be able to; they are the future of our economy. Additionally, it will be a benefit to have internship programs with college and high school students to not only support businesses but also learn from them.
Businesses, too, can learn from high school and college students since they are on the leading edge of what is in demand and they do a very good job of spreading information using social media. However, we cannot leave behind older adults. We must do far better to increase academic performance for older adults to create a more skilled labor force. We must also help people with side businesses and those in the underground economy to participate in the mainstream economy. These people know how to run a business, they know how to find jobs, they know how to find customers, they know how to find resources, but they are not officially registered as a business. If they officially register, they can grow their business and create more jobs.
Magnolia is at a crossroads. Magnolia can work to maintain what it currently has. Despite losing about 400 people, Magnolia is still the more stable economy and community in Southern Arkansas. We have an opportunity to learn from communities of similar size that are growing, find our local diamonds, refine our local diamonds, use what other growing towns are doing to apply to Magnolia, and grow for the next 10 years.
Magnolia has to think of itself as the crown jewel, the capital of Southern Arkansas.
People must do more to collaborate, improvements to current parks and addition of parks and entertainment opportunities, bringing all stakeholders together and actively work together, affordable housing, and affordable business costs can put Magnolia in a great position to have community and economic growth over the next 10 years.
Romerse Biddle
Magnolia