Basically, what happened Tuesday was a senator had made an ethical blunder and hadn’t reacted well when held accountable, so senators voted to hold him accountable for his reaction. They didn’t want to do it but felt they had to, and his actions in
the meantime did him no favors.
On Tuesday, Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, was suspended from the Senate the rest of the year for filing a “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory” charge with the Senate Ethics Committee against Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.
Clark said Flowers had acted unethically by accepting roughly $3,000 in payments last year for attending Senate meetings remotely instead of in person because of COVID. It turned out she had immediately asked the Senate staff about the payment
and been told erroneously she was entitled to it. When Clark started asking questions, everyone realized the mistake and she paid it back, but he pressed the case. The Ethics Committee said he was misusing the process. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El
Dorado, also had been paid erroneously and paid back $906, but Clark didn’t file an ethics charge against him.
Clark made the charge after he had been found guilty of his own ethics violation.
Earlier this year, he’d asked Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, to sign him into a meeting he didn’t attend, netting Clark $155 in daily “per diem” pay.
The Ethics Committee and then the full Senate voted to prevent them both from receiving per diem payments the rest of this year and to strip them of committee chairmanships and vice chairmanships.
Clark did not accept his punishment. If he were going to be deemed unethical, then so was everyone else. He asked for all committee meeting sign-in sheets for the last 10 years. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he would become “a little meaner” and that for Johnson he would “burn the house down.” He filed the charge against Flowers and then didn’t retract it when given the chance. He made a couple of inflammatory Facebook posts. Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said Clark told him he was planning to file charges against 30-32 of his fellow senators.
It all led to the Ethics Committee finding that he had made the “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory” charge. In three separate votes Tuesday, the full Senate agreed, 26-4.
Clark, who is unopposed in the November election, is basically out of the Senate until just before midnight on January 8, and his 87,000 constituents are not being represented. He can’t attend meetings, doesn’t have access to Senate staff, can’t
use his Senate email and can’t even keep his license plate. The Senate voted to strip him of his seniority and to recommend to the incoming Senate that it do the same the next two years.
Clark was absent Tuesday and was not granted leave, unlike four other senators who didn’t attend. He had attended a full Senate meeting about this subject 11 days earlier, but it ran long and the Senate didn’t vote. He didn’t attend this one because he was on vacation, which visibly irked some. Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, said he left his farm during harvest time to be there.
The debate stretched to two-and-a-half hours. Garner, an attorney, mounted an especially vigorous defense. Sens. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, and Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, told me everyone knew how they would vote coming into the meeting.
Clark has gone about this the wrong way, but he has a point about the potential need for changes to per diem rules. With senators now making $42,428 per year, it’s time to reconsider how much extra they should be paid. I’ve not heard of senators doing what Clark did, but they commonly attend only part of a meeting or attend one unnecessarily and collect per diem for it. They’re entitled to per diem payments for weekends during legislative sessions even when they don’t come to Little Rock.
That said, it wasn’t necessary to attack Flowers and potentially others. Senators don’t want the Ethics Committee abused and weaponized.
Lawmakers must have a short memory. Their opponent one hour might be their indispensable ally the next. People are people, and this has been tough, but Leding and Hendren said Clark can rebuild relationships with his fellow senators.
He’d better. His constituents won’t have a senator the next three months. If he doesn’t mend fences, they won’t have an effective one when he returns.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.