You may have heard that they are rioting in the streets over in France. Not because the police manhandled some thug resisting arrest. Not because of a major scandal in the government. Rather, the riots are over a seemingly innocuous subject, the retirement age. French president Emmanuel Macron has put forth a proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Who would have thought such an issue would create a stir?
Well, elected officials in the U.S. might have anticipated such a reaction. Maybe that’s why Congress refuses to deal with making any changes to Social Security and Medicare. A little background on this: the standard retirement age in the U.S., for Social Security purposes, was age 65 since the program’s inception in 1935. However, to the credit of the Congress of 1983 and the Reagan administration, that age gradually increased to 67 for those born after 1960. That gradual increase gave younger workers time to adjust to the increasing retirement age and plan accordingly.
So, what do the French have to complain about? They already get to retire years earlier than U.S. citizens. On the front end, the French pension system must start paying out sooner than our Social Security. But there’s also the back end. Average life expectancy in France is 83 years, while the average life expectancy in the U.S. around 78. Pension plans generally promise you a check for the rest of your life. And rising life expectancies over the years have created a liability not anticipated when these plans were first put into place. You can see why President Macron is trying to raise the retirement age. He’s simply trying to preserve the longevity of the program.
That “check for the rest of your life” promise, combined with rising life expectancies, largely explains why U.S. companies have mostly abandoned the pension model of retirement plans. Instead, companies now offer a 401(k)-type plan whereby both the company and the employee contribute to an account. At retirement, the employee walks out with his or her account balance and there is no additional obligation on the part of the company.
Our own Social Security system has the same problem as France. Too much money going out and not enough money going in. Projections are that the Social Security fund will be unable to fully pay benefits in roughly 10 years. That’s not all that far off folks! Somebody should do something, right? The small business owner that manages the cash register at the store knows how to fix a cash deficit; either increase cash coming in or decrease cash going out. If you don’t fix the problem, you go out of business.
But apparently, it’s just not that simple in Congress. Increasing revenue means raising payroll taxes. Not a popular option if you’re a worker paying in. Reducing cash outflows means cutting benefits. Not a popular option if you’re drawing benefits. Look at it from the Congressman’s point of view: heck, taking a stand on either side would make some of my constituents mad. And it could cost me the next election.
There are plenty of ideas out there on how to fix Social Security. Raise the retirement age even further. Increase the payroll tax. Means test the benefits, meaning wealthier folks would draw less of a benefit. Tweak the cost-of-living formulas. All of these involve a certain amount of pain to a particular group. But the longer the delay, the more drastic the fix needed.
To the average person on the street, it might seem that a potential solution for preserving Social Security over time is a combination of those tweaks. And for them to be done gradually over time like the 1983 Congress did when raising the retirement age. As an example, if you’re 10 years or less from retirement, the rules don’t change. But if you’re going to work another 20 years, you have time to adjust to a different set of rules. All presidential administrations since Reagan have discussed the problem. But entitlement programs are sort of like the weather; everybody talks about it but nobody does anything about it. At least President Macron is facing the music.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.