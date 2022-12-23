Poll

Among Christmas hymns, "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" isn't very popular.

“Silent Night” and “Mary, Did You Know?” top the list of favorite Christmas songs.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following question:

“Of these, which is your favorite Christmas song?”

The results:

“Silent Night,” 77 votes, 32.76 percent.

“Mary, Did You Know?” 76 votes, 32,34 percent.

“Joy to the World,” 28 votes, 11.91 percent.

“Away in a Manger,” 17 votes, 7.23 percent.

“Go Tell it on the Mountain,” 16 votes, 6.8 percent.

“The First Noel,” 11 votes, 4.68 percent.

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” 10 votes, 4.25 percent.

Total votes: 235

