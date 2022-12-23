“Silent Night” and “Mary, Did You Know?” top the list of favorite Christmas songs.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following question:
“Of these, which is your favorite Christmas song?”
The results:
“Silent Night,” 77 votes, 32.76 percent.
“Mary, Did You Know?” 76 votes, 32,34 percent.
“Joy to the World,” 28 votes, 11.91 percent.
“Away in a Manger,” 17 votes, 7.23 percent.
“Go Tell it on the Mountain,” 16 votes, 6.8 percent.
“The First Noel,” 11 votes, 4.68 percent.
“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” 10 votes, 4.25 percent.
Total votes: 235