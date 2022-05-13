Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of jobs on the ballot that people might not know what they do.
Today we highlight the job of a quorum court member, or justice of the peace as they're also known in Arkansas.
Justice of the Peace in Arkansas
JPs represent a section, or district of a county. The position is a township role rather than a county-wide one. Depending on their population, counties have 9, 11, 13 or 15 members serving on their Quorum Courts (Columbia County has 11). This governmental body is similar to a city council but crosses city lines. Their ordinances can affect people inside and outside of cities, though typically their ordinances target unincorporated areas.
There are 75 counties and 75 Quorum Courts in Arkansas. In other states, the role of justice of the peace is called a county commissioner.
JPs are the legislative branch of county government, and they meet at least once a month. The county judge presides over the Quorum Court but has no vote.
Term in Office: Justices of the Peace serve two-year terms. JPs receive a per diem for their service. State law sets it at not less than $125 per regular meeting and no more than $10,742 per calendar year in counties with less than 70,000 people. In larger counties, the maximum per diem is $12,761. In counties with more than 200,000 residents, the cap is $16,382 per year.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported per diems ranging from $125 to $864 in their 2021 county government salary survey.
Eligibility Requirements:
United States citizen
At least 18 years old
Registered to vote in their county
Live within the county township or district they're running to represent
No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their two-year term, a JP is responsible for:
Setting real estate, personal property and sales tax rates in the county.
Determining the final budget for county departments and offices - including salaries - and appropriating funds for county expenses.
Preserving the peace and order in the county, though they do not have the authority to make any offense a felony. This often takes the form of passing county laws and in some counties making planning decisions.
Contract or join with any other county or city, or the federal government for a public purpose.
Creating, consolidating, separating, or abandoning any elected office in the county if first approved by voters.
Filling vacancies in elected county offices.
Providing for any service or performance of any function related to county affairs.
Many Quorum Courts also have subcommittees that JPs serve on and discuss the more nitty gritty details before an issue appears before the whole group. These committees have included budget/finance, building, economic development, environmental, personnel, legislative affairs, public safety,
Justices of the peace also have the authority to marry a couple.
May Primary
In Arkansas, the justice of the peace position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, there might be only one political party that has candidates for this position. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner would be unopposed in November.
CLICK HERE to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.
Early voting started May 9 and Election Day is May 24.