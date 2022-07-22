magnoliareporter.com readers strongly support raising the starting salaries of Arkansas teachers.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:
“Starting Arkansas school teachers earn $36,000 a year. Should this be raised to $41,000?”
The results:
Yes, the minimum starting salary for Arkansas teachers should be raised, 172 votes, 87.75 percent.
No, the minimum starting salary for Arkansas teachers should stay where it is, 24 votes, 12.24 percent.
Total votes: 196
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.