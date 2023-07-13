More than half of magnoliareporter.com’s readers say that $75,000 or more is the minimum annual salary level necessary for a satisfactory lifestyle.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What annual salary level do you consider to be the minimum necessary for a satisfactory lifestyle?”
The results:
At least $75,000 a year, 69 votes, 35.2 percent.
At least $50,000 a year, 66 votes, 33.67 percent.
At least $100,000 a year, 45 votes, 22.95 percent.
At least $30,000 a year, 16 votes, 8.16 percent.
Total votes: 196
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.