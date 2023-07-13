Poll

About 8 percent of our readers say a $30,000 annual salary is the minimum necessary for a satisfactory lifestyle.

More than half of magnoliareporter.com’s readers say that $75,000 or more is the minimum annual salary level necessary for a satisfactory lifestyle.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“What annual salary level do you consider to be the minimum necessary for a satisfactory lifestyle?”

The results:

At least $75,000 a year, 69 votes, 35.2 percent.

At least $50,000 a year, 66 votes, 33.67 percent.

At least $100,000 a year, 45 votes, 22.95 percent.

At least $30,000 a year, 16 votes, 8.16 percent.

Total votes: 196

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

