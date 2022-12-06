Poll

Less than 1 percent of readers use "Happy Holidays" over "Merry Christmas."

“Merry Christmas” is the most-used seasonal greeting, magnoliareporter.com readers say.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Do you say ‘Merry Christmas’ or "Happy Holidays’?”

The results:

I say “Merry Christmas,” 162 votes, 78.64 percent.

I use both expressions, 35 votes, 16.99 percent.

Leave me out of this, 7 votes, 3.39 percent.

I say “Happy Holidays,” 2 votes, 0.97 percent.

Total votes: 206.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you