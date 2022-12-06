“Merry Christmas” is the most-used seasonal greeting, magnoliareporter.com readers say.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Do you say ‘Merry Christmas’ or "Happy Holidays’?”
The results:
I say “Merry Christmas,” 162 votes, 78.64 percent.
I use both expressions, 35 votes, 16.99 percent.
Leave me out of this, 7 votes, 3.39 percent.
I say “Happy Holidays,” 2 votes, 0.97 percent.
Total votes: 206.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.