A $250 budget is adequate for high school couples going to a prom, magnoliareporter.com readers say.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“All expenses included, how much money is appropriate for a high school couple to spend on their senior prom?”
The results:
Up to $250, 45 votes, 41.66 percent.
Up to $500, 38 votes, 35.18 percent.
You only have one prom. The sky is the limit, 15 votes, 13.88 percent.
Up to $1,000, 10 votes, 9.25 percent.
Total votes: 108
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.