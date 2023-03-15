Poll

About 9 percent of readers say a prom budget of up to $1,000 is acceptable.

A $250 budget is adequate for high school couples going to a prom, magnoliareporter.com readers say.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“All expenses included, how much money is appropriate for a high school couple to spend on their senior prom?”

The results:

Up to $250, 45 votes, 41.66 percent.

Up to $500, 38 votes, 35.18 percent.

You only have one prom. The sky is the limit, 15 votes, 13.88 percent.

Up to $1,000, 10 votes, 9.25 percent.

Total votes: 108

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you