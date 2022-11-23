Poll

About 18 percent of our readers prefer the dark meat of a turkey.

Your Thanksgiving turkey’s white meat is a big favorite among magnoliareporter.com readers.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Which is your preferred turkey meat?”

The results:

I prefer white meat, 94 votes, 56.62 percent.

I enjoy both white and dark meat, 42 votes, 25.3 percent.

I prefer dark meat, 30 votes, 18.07 percent.

Total votes: 166

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

