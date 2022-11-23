Your Thanksgiving turkey’s white meat is a big favorite among magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Which is your preferred turkey meat?”
The results:
I prefer white meat, 94 votes, 56.62 percent.
I enjoy both white and dark meat, 42 votes, 25.3 percent.
I prefer dark meat, 30 votes, 18.07 percent.
Total votes: 166
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.