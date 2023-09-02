Poll

Less than one percent of readers have a battery backup for emergency power.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they have their own electrical generator for emergency use.

Starting last Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Do you own an electrical generator for emergency use at your home?”

The results:

Yes, I have a generator, 131 votes, 60.09 percent.

No, but I want one, 51 votes, 23.39 percent.

No, I do not have a generator, 35 votes, 16.05 percent.

I have a battery system for emergency power, 1 vote, 0.45 percent.

Total votes: 218

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

