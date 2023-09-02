Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they have their own electrical generator for emergency use.
Starting last Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Do you own an electrical generator for emergency use at your home?”
The results:
Yes, I have a generator, 131 votes, 60.09 percent.
No, but I want one, 51 votes, 23.39 percent.
No, I do not have a generator, 35 votes, 16.05 percent.
I have a battery system for emergency power, 1 vote, 0.45 percent.
Total votes: 218
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.