Ise tries to help with the chores but the hoo-mon says they are not in mes skilset. Ise climbs on top of the washer and tried to get the laundry pods out. The hoo-mon was afraid Ise bit into them. That's what stupid hoo-mon teens do, not katz. Ise also climbed the ladder while the hoo-mon was trying to change the air filter. Hoo-mon thought that was funny cauz Ise jumps when the aaa-ccc comes on. He says Ise might have a future as a feather duster. Ise got all dusty from a shelf.
The hoo-mon got a big area rug for the off-face. Ise did not approve and Ise am still trying to decide if Ise like it. Sometimes Ise walks on it. Sometimes Ise walks around it. Ise don’t sleep on it much. Ise don’t like sleeping on the floor. The hoo-mon likes it. Says no one who licks his own butz should offer advice about home décor. The hoo-mon also said Ise should not tear into blankets and put out the stuffing.
If Ise was at the pwesidential debate, Ise would ask if they own dogz or katz. It would tell mes more about them than most questions. Twump was the first pwesident since Andrew Johnson not to have a pet. Johnson got impeeched, too.
There seem to be more wild animalz roaming outside mes lair. The hoo-mon chased away one kat from under hes car. More dogz on the Square at night, too.
Hoo-mon discovered that Ise likes hamm. But he won’t givez mes much because hes likes it more.
The kat world mourns the death of Bob Barker, a good hoo-mon who dedicated much of hes time to get people to spay and neuter their petz. This is neer and deer to ourz hearts.
It’s Labor Day. The hoo-mon has shown me the “Cats with Jobs” website. Hard enough for me to be his alarm clock.
Until next time, spay and neuter.
Walter Cronkat is the feline reporter for magnoliareporter.com. His column appears on national holidays.