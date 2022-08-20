magnoliareporter.com readers predict that the Magnolia Panthers football team will have an average season.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“How many games will the Magnolia Panthers football team win this season?”
The results:
Between five and seven games, 74, 52.85 percent.
Eight games or more, 41, 29.28 percent.
Four games or fewer, 25, 17.85 percent.
Total votes: 140
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.