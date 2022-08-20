poll

About 19 percent of our readers think the Magnolia Panthers will win four or fewer football games this year.

magnoliareporter.com readers predict that the Magnolia Panthers football team will have an average season.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“How many games will the Magnolia Panthers football team win this season?”

The results:

Between five and seven games, 74, 52.85 percent.

Eight games or more, 41, 29.28 percent.

Four games or fewer, 25, 17.85 percent.

Total votes: 140

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

