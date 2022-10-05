A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers won’t hunt for deer this season.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:
“Will you hunt for deer this season?”
The results:
No, 93 votes, 54.70 percent.
Yes, 77 votes, 45.92 percent.
Total votes: 170.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.
We asked our readers the same question in November 2017. Here are the results:
No, 109 votes, 59.89 percent.
Yes, or have already been hunting, 73 votes, 40.11 percent.
Total votes: 182.