Poll

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Have you ever made an overnight trip to an Arkansas State Park?”

The results:

Yes, many times, 72 votes, 39.34 percent.

Yes, I have stayed overnight in an Arkansas State Park, 69 votes, 37.7 percent.

No, I have not stayed overnight in an Arkansas State Park, 42 votes, 22.95 percent.

Total votes: 183.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

