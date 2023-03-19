Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they have made an overnight visit to an Arkansas State Park.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Have you ever made an overnight trip to an Arkansas State Park?”
The results:
Yes, many times, 72 votes, 39.34 percent.
Yes, I have stayed overnight in an Arkansas State Park, 69 votes, 37.7 percent.
No, I have not stayed overnight in an Arkansas State Park, 42 votes, 22.95 percent.
Total votes: 183.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.