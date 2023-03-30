I recently read an article in which Mayor Parnell Vann stated that as far as he was aware, no one made any promise to Central Baptist Church regarding not allowing alcohol in the Square Park. It was then that I realized that my friend must have forgotten our conversation about the matter.
In late 2017 or early 2018, Cammie Hambrice, then the head of Magnolia’s Economic Development, approached Central Baptist Church about the possibility of the city purchasing our gravel parking lot that lay to the South of our Education building for a proposed stage area. Our church was reluctant to sell it for several reasons.
Later in 2018, Mayor Parnell Vann showed up at the church to discuss the situation with me, the pastor of Central Baptist Church. I remember him asking me, “What will it take to get a deal done?” I shared some of our concerns we had mentioned previously to Cammie which were the loss of parking spaces, the status of the location of our dumpster, and possible conflicts on Sunday and Wednesdays, to which the mayor was ready to make a agreement. Asking if we could make a deal, the mayor stuck out his hand and said, “No Sunday, no Wednesday conflicts; church can use the parking spaces; dumpster stays on the corner.”
Instead of shaking his hand, I stated that there were deeper and more nuanced concerns that I wasn’t sure I should verbalize. Having recently been through the “Vote for Growth,” to legalize the sale of alcohol in Magnolia and seeing how opponents to the idea were labeled as “Judgmental Do-gooders” who wanted to keep the town stuck in the past, I didn’t want to put Central Baptist Church back in the line of fire to be criticized as trying to “control the town.”
Pressed by the mayor, I shared that our real concern was about the kinds of programs that might be sponsored and the atmosphere they might create, specifically the presence and encouragement of the use of alcohol so close to our facility. This was an important concern since our children’s area would overlook the proposed area.
The mayor explained to me that under Arkansas Law, it would be illegal to have alcohol openly used in the proposed public park. I had not known that previously. Though I was surprised to learn this, I wasn’t completely assured. I thanked the mayor for the new information and told him I would take that into consideration as we continued to discuss the idea among members of our church about selling the property. We wanted to support the city and certainly didn’t want to be seen as standing in the way of something that would benefit the town, but we felt the need to make sure we didn’t hamper our mission in the community or indirectly end up promoting alcohol usage.
It was at this point that the mayor again stuck out his hand and amended his offer to, “No alcohol; no Sunday or Wednesday conflicts; church can use the parking spaces; dumpster stays on the corner.” After a moment of reflection, and believing we had the assurance we needed to go forward with selling the property, I shook his hand and made the deal. A deal we went forward with.
When it came to writing up the agreement, with the state law prohibiting public alcohol consumption and the mayor’s agreement of “no alcohol,” it seemed redundant to prohibit something that was already illegal. That decision now appears to have been terribly naïve on our part as we had no idea, at that time, that Arkansas would pass the “entertainment district” exception in 2019 which gives power to local governments to create special zones which allow public drinking.
I think the mayor can be forgiven for forgetting our deal because who hasn’t forgotten things before, even important things. But just because someone forgets doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. The truth of the matter is we (CBC) were reluctant to sell before that conversation and after that conversation we were able to make a deal.
Respectfully,
Dr. Michael Seabaugh
Senior Pastor, Central Baptist Church
Magnolia
