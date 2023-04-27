If presidential politics is now little more than outrage-fueled entertainment and show business, then Asa Hutchinson has no chance of winning. Arkansas’ former governor is counting on it still being about more than that.
Hutchinson on Wednesday officially announced what he had already said he’s doing:
He’s running.
He made the announcement on the steps outside the Benton County courthouse where he had tried jury trials and served as city attorney four-and-a-half decades ago.
Hutchinson is a low-key, old-school guy, and it was a low-key, old-school affair.
There was not much pomp and circumstance and no slick production – just a man behind a podium and in front of American flags. The former governor was introduced not by an aging celebrity but by his wife of 50 years, Susan. The crowd of about 400 cheered when appropriate but never chanted about locking anybody up.
The former governor said nothing that will be retweeted or go viral, which is at once both his strength and his challenge in this day and age. He criticized President Biden but didn’t hit him with any zingers. He also never mentioned by name the man he’s really competing with at the moment, former President Trump. Instead, he said he was running for the “future of our country and the soul of our party,” a read-between-the-lines comment.
The 72-year-old Hutchinson peppered his remarks with policy prescriptions that reflected his Reagan-era roots. He said he would control federal spending and balance the budget. He promised to reduce the federal civilian workforce by 10%, noting that in Arkansas he had cut the state executive workforce by 14%. He said he would immediately convene an independent commission to ensure the long-term futures of Social Security and Medicare. He talked more than once about the rule of law. He spoke of securing the border and standing up to China – two issues pushed by Trump – but also forcefully spoke against isolationism and in support of Ukraine. On those issues, his party is split.
Partway through the speech, he said, “It is time to bring out the best of America.” A placard at his podium included the words, “For America’s Best.” That’s obviously his campaign theme.
He also described his impressive resume, noting that his experience includes wearing a bulletproof vest to negotiate the surrender of an armed terrorist group in 1985, serving in Congress, leading the Drug Enforcement Agency, serving as undersecretary for border and transportation security in the wake of 9-11, and being governor of Arkansas. In that last role, he said he cut taxes, created a surplus, and led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Arkansas students spent more time learning in class during that time than students did in almost every other state, including Florida and Texas.
Hutchinson noted that he was making his announcement on the same courthouse steps where he had announced he was running in the 1986 U.S. Senate race as a Republican. Back then, he didn’t have a chance. He was challenging Sen. Dale Bumpers, a popular Democrat, when the state was overwhelmingly Democrat.
In other words, he has a history of patiently swimming against the prevailing political culture, which today in the Republican Party is still flowing Trump’s way. In the latest national Ipsos poll sponsored by Reuters, Trump led the field with 49%, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s also good at getting attention, was second with 23%. Hutchinson, the old-school “consistent conservative,” as he calls himself, was at 0%.
One difference between the 1980s and today is that Hutchinson then was a young man who had decades to help change his state’s political culture, while this time he presumably is running his last race and has less than a year before his party’s primaries start.
That’s not much time to go from 0% to competing for the nomination. If he could pull it off, it definitely would be interesting – even entertaining.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.