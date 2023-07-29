Most of our readers can’t determine whether their pets are left-pawed or right-pawed.
Starting Thursday, we invited our readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Is your favorite four-legged friend left-pawed or right-pawed?”
The results:
Hard to tell. Random or differs based on activity, 28 votes, 59.57 percent.
Right-pawed, 13 votes, 27.65 percent.
Left-pawed, 6 votes, 12.76 percent.
Total votes: 47
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.