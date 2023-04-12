Beef – it’s still what’s for dinner, according to many magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following open-ended statement:
“I would rather eat …”
The results:
Beef, 83 votes, 40.88 percent.
Fish/shellfish, 58 votes, 28.57 percent.
Chicken/poultry, 28 votes, 13.79 percent.
Vegetables, 21 votes, 10.34 percent.
Fruits, 8 votes, 3.94 percent.
Pork, 4 votes, 1.97 percent.
Grains/legumes, 1 vote, 0.49 percent.
Total votes: 203
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.