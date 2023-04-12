Poll

About 10 percent of our readers would rather eat vegetables.

Beef – it’s still what’s for dinner, according to many magnoliareporter.com readers.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following open-ended statement:

“I would rather eat …”

The results:

Beef, 83 votes, 40.88 percent.

Fish/shellfish, 58 votes, 28.57 percent.

Chicken/poultry, 28 votes, 13.79 percent.

Vegetables, 21 votes, 10.34 percent.

Fruits, 8 votes, 3.94 percent.

Pork, 4 votes, 1.97 percent.

Grains/legumes, 1 vote, 0.49 percent.

Total votes: 203

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
1
0
0

Recommended for you