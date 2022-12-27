Kansas City looks good to win the Super Bowl, according to magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of eight answers to the following question:
“Of these teams, all current division leaders, which one is most likely to win the Super Bowl?”
The results:
Kansas City Chiefs, 30 votes, 29.7 percent.
Philadelphia Eagles, 22 votes, 21.78 percent.
Buffalo Bills, 14 votes, 13.86 percent.
Cincinnati Bengals, 10 votes, 9.9 percent.
San Francisco 49ers, 10 votes, 9.9 percent.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 votes, 6.93 percent.
Minnesota Vikings, 5 votes, 4.95 percent.
Tennessee Titans, 3 votes, 2.97 percent.
Total votes: 101 votes
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.