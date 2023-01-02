magnoliareporter.com readers had divergent views on how 2022 affected their lives.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of six responses to the following question:
“Looking back at 2022, which circumstance best fits your situation?”
The results:
It wasn’t a good year, but it could have been worse, 59 votes, 34.5 percent.
I had a great year, 44 votes, 25.73 percent.
It was a good year, but it was not all that I had hoped, 28 votes, 16.37 percent.
I had a terrible year, 17 votes, 9.94 percent.
Started out great, but went off the rails, 16 votes, 9.35 percent.
Started off as a train wreck, but improved over time, 7 votes, 4.09 percent.
Total votes: 171.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.