Almost 10 percent of readers said 2022 was a terrible year for them.

magnoliareporter.com readers had divergent views on how 2022 affected their lives.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of six responses to the following question:

“Looking back at 2022, which circumstance best fits your situation?”

The results:

It wasn’t a good year, but it could have been worse, 59 votes, 34.5 percent.

I had a great year, 44 votes, 25.73 percent.

It was a good year, but it was not all that I had hoped, 28 votes, 16.37 percent.

I had a terrible year, 17 votes, 9.94 percent.

Started out great, but went off the rails, 16 votes, 9.35 percent.

Started off as a train wreck, but improved over time, 7 votes, 4.09 percent.

Total votes: 171.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

