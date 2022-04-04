Poll

There was a one-vote difference favoring Kansas over North Carolina in the NCAA basketball finals tonight.

magnoliareporter.com readers give Kansas a slight nod over North Carolina to win the men’s college basketball title tonight.

Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:

“Who will win the NCAA Men's Division I basketball championship?”

The results:

Kansas Jayhawks, 29 votes, 50.87 percent.

North Carolina Tar Heels, 28 votes, 49.13 percent.

Total votes: 57

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you