magnoliareporter.com readers give Kansas a slight nod over North Carolina to win the men’s college basketball title tonight.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“Who will win the NCAA Men's Division I basketball championship?”
The results:
Kansas Jayhawks, 29 votes, 50.87 percent.
North Carolina Tar Heels, 28 votes, 49.13 percent.
Total votes: 57
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.