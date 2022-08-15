magnoliareporter.com readers overwhelmingly approve using federal funds to pay for bonuses to Magnolia teachers and support staff.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:
What do you think about the Magnolia School Board’s plan to pay from federal funds a $10,000 bonus to teachers, and $6,000 to support personnel?
The results:
I approve of the bonus, 271 votes, 81.38 percent.
I do not approve of the bonus, 62 votes, 18.62 percent.
Total votes: 333
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.