Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they are under-paid for their work.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the open-ended statement, “In my job, I am …”
The results:
Paid too little for the work I perform, 84 votes, 64.61 percent.
Paid about right for the work I perform, 40 votes, 30.76 percent.
Paid too much for the work I perform, 6 votes, 4.61 percent.
Total votes: 130
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.