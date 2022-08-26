Poll

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the open-ended statement, “In my job, I am …”

The results:

Paid too little for the work I perform, 84 votes, 64.61 percent.

Paid about right for the work I perform, 40 votes, 30.76 percent.

Paid too much for the work I perform, 6 votes, 4.61 percent.

Total votes: 130

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

