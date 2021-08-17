On July 14, Magnolia’s only domestic violence shelter, Compassion’s Foundation, and all other domestic violence shelters in Arkansas received notification from the State of Arkansas that we are required to cut our original submitted budgets by 40% for the coming fiscal years.
The budget deficit for Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding (which comprises the bulk of our annual budget) is a nationwide emergency brought on by a decreased amount of funds received in the national crime victim’s funds.
Please note that though funds from criminal cases received by the federal government may have decreased, that does not mean we are seeing fewer adults and children needing temporary refuge from violence locally. In other words, costs are the same (or more) regardless of national receipts.
For Compassion’s Foundation, this means we will be losing $124,175 in much needed funding for the grant cycle 2021-2022. Because VOCA is a two-year grant, we will lose $248,351.46 in funds over the next two years.
This reduction in funds will cause us to reduce certain victim-oriented services, such as assistance in the purchase of medicines and the provision of assistance for rental deposits and utility deposits when a survivor has found housing.
Additionally, VOCA requires us to match 25% of the funded request so if our extremely reduced budget is approved by VOCA, we will be required to meet a match of $51,910.02 in addition to the loss of the $124,175.73 through the budget cut.
Even though we are appreciative that Congress and the President have recently passed the VOCA Fix Act, which provides for improvements in the next two to four years, we are extremely concerned about the status of our shelter, our clients, and our community now.
Our budget crisis exists now and we need financial support now more than ever.
We are asking for our community to help us financially during this time of crisis. COVID-19 has caused our general funds donations to drop dramatically. We understand the steep obstacles families and businesses may be experiencing lately; however, if you are in a position to make donations, please do so now. Donations are tax deductible and a tax receipt will be provided upon request to anyone who wishes to donate.
We believe in Magnolia; we know our community is filled with people who will reach out to give a hand-up to those who need it during what might be the most traumatic period of their lives.
We recently posted on Facebook that if everyone who sees the post would donate $20 per month, every month, it would generate at least $240,000 the first year. That’s $20.00 per month x 12 months x 1000 donors = $240,000.00. This holds true for everyone who reads magnoliareporter.com.
Compassion’s Foundation has proven to be a vital link to individuals who have been abused and are in need of a safe refuge where they can find safe housing, employment, and multiple other services to rebuild their lives.
Thanking you in advance,
Debra Martin, executive director
Amber Overholser, board president
Compassion’s Foundation
(The mailing address for Compassion’s Foundation is P.O. Box 1734, Magnolia, AR 71754. CLICK HERE to see the foundation’s website).