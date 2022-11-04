Three of Arkansas’ most influential business organizations, and many of its leading elected officials, are opposing Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.
We’ll get an idea of how influential they actually are when the votes are counted Tuesday night.
On Monday, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Farm Bureau, and the Arkansas Trucking Association along with Gov. Asa Hutchinson hosted a joint (pun intended) press conference opposing Issue 4.
They say passage of the amendment would make it harder for businesses to operate and to find qualified workers. Haskell Dickinson of construction company McGeorge Contracting said, “If this passes, this industry does not know how to handle this problem, and it’s not being handled very well anywhere else.”
Dickinson added, “The people that manage (employees) and supervise them are going to have the extra challenge of trying to determine who can come to work and will not create a problem or have a terrible accident during the day.”
Shannon Newton with the Arkansas Trucking Association said legalization would increase the number of users and therefore the workforce challenges facing trucking.
A driver can’t test positive and stay on the road, which would be a problem for an industry already short 78,000 drivers nationwide and 2,400 in Arkansas. (I should disclose that I write freelance articles for that association’s magazine.)
It is not just these business-oriented groups that have announced their opposition.
On October 26, the “messengers” representing the 400,000-plus member Arkansas Baptist State Convention voted to oppose the amendment. The Arkansas Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge also opposes it.
The Arkansas Family Council Action Committee, the state’s leading grassroots conservative organization, has been actively working against the amendment. In the “politics makes strange bedfellows” category, it’s been working alongside two of the state’s leading pro-marijuana supporters who don’t like Issue 4.
Those would be David Couch, who sponsored the medical marijuana amendment passed by voters in 2016, and activist Melissa Fults. They say it would enshrine in the Constitution permanent licenses to eight current growers at the expense of fair competition. Couch, an attorney, said it also could put out of business local CBD retailers selling products derived from the marijuana plant.
Along with these business organizations, most of the state’s leading elected officials are opposed. In addition to Hutchinson, U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman and Reps. French Hill and Bruce Westerman are against it. Lt. Governor Tim Griffin said in his Arkansas PBS attorney general debate, “Look, if we’re going to have a bunch of poets in Arkansas, it may not matter as much if they’re all high.”
Otherwise, he said it will hurt the state’s ability to find high-tech workers.
Other announced opponents are the Arkansas Senate Republican Caucus, 64 House Republicans, and the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus. In the governor’s race, Republican Sarah Sanders is opposed, while Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Harrington support Issue 4.
The main ballot committee opposing Issue 4 has been Safe and Secure Communities, which has raised $2 million, primarily from two donors. Meanwhile, Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group advocating for Issue 4, held a press conference Tuesday saying it had raised $13 million. That kind of money will fund a lot of political ads.
Recent polls have indicated the opponents’ efforts are having an effect – or maybe Arkansans are just rethinking their early support. A poll by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College on Oct. 17-18 found 50.5% of likely voters supported the amendment while 43% were against and 6.5% were undecided. That was a significant drop in support from another poll a month earlier, when 58.5% were for while 29% were against.
CLICK HERE to read more about the Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College poll.
There was even less support in the Arkansas Poll released Thursday by the University of Arkansas Department of Political Science. That poll found only 41% supporting Issue 4 while 59% were opposed. That poll removed the 5% who answered “don’t know” or refused to answer.
The annual Arkansas Poll is well respected, but it was taken over a 19-day period from Oct. 13-31. That’s fine when measuring long-term political attitudes but not as good for determining voters’ views on an issue where their understanding is evolving.
Still, it was good news for the business groups and political leaders opposing Issue 4. Now we’ll see what the voters think.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.