About 26 percent of our readers say the Christmas season depresses them or makes their problems worse.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most magnoliareporter.com readers say they look forward to Christmas.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Are you looking forward to Christmas?”

The results:

Yes, I love the Christmas season, 83 votes, 52.2 percent.

No, the season depresses me and/or magnifies my problems, 42 votes, 26.41 percent.

Yes, the season clarifies my perspective and has a spirit I keep through the year, 21 votes, 13.2 percent.

No, I hate the Christmas season, 13 votes, 8.17 percent.

Total votes: 159

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

