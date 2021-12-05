Perhaps unsurprisingly, most magnoliareporter.com readers say they look forward to Christmas.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Are you looking forward to Christmas?”
The results:
Yes, I love the Christmas season, 83 votes, 52.2 percent.
No, the season depresses me and/or magnifies my problems, 42 votes, 26.41 percent.
Yes, the season clarifies my perspective and has a spirit I keep through the year, 21 votes, 13.2 percent.
No, I hate the Christmas season, 13 votes, 8.17 percent.
Total votes: 159
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.