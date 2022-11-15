magnoliareporter.com readers think the Albemarle Corporation expansion project will provide good opportunities for residents.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What is your reaction to Albemarle Corporation’s announcement of a $540 million expansion in Columbia County that will create 100 new jobs?”
The results:
Opens economic opportunities for both Albemarle and non-Albemarle employees, 67 votes, 43.22 percent.
The best possible news for our community, 53 votes, 34.19 percent.
Not a big deal to me, 20 votes, 12.9 percent.
Creates challenges for our community in housing, infrastructure and other areas, 15 votes, 9.67 percent.
Total votes: 155.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.