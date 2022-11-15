Poll

Almost 10 percent of readers say the Albemarle project will create challenges for the community.

magnoliareporter.com readers think the Albemarle Corporation expansion project will provide good opportunities for residents.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“What is your reaction to Albemarle Corporation’s announcement of a $540 million expansion in Columbia County that will create 100 new jobs?”

The results:

Opens economic opportunities for both Albemarle and non-Albemarle employees, 67 votes, 43.22 percent.

The best possible news for our community, 53 votes, 34.19 percent.

Not a big deal to me, 20 votes, 12.9 percent.

Creates challenges for our community in housing, infrastructure and other areas, 15 votes, 9.67 percent.

Total votes: 155.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

