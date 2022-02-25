If you’re nearing retirement and wondering about Social Security benefits, there are a few things to be aware of to avoid loss of benefits.
For starters, the full retirement age (FRA) for drawing Social Security benefits has moved up. In 2022, the FRA is age 66 and 4 months. This apples to folks born in 1956. The FRA moves to a maximum of 67 for those born in 1960 and later.
Generally, you can begin drawing Social Security retirement benefits at age 62. But if your FRA is 67, you will only draw 70 percent of the amount you would have gotten if you had waited until age 67. For example, if your age 67 benefit is $2,000 a month, your age 62 benefit is $1,400. This needs to be considered carefully since you are making a permanent election.
Whether or not to draw at age 62 is influenced by a number of factors. If you have health issues or a family history of shorter life expectancies, these factors lean toward drawing early. Aside from that, you may just need the money! But what if you are still working and thinking about drawing Social Security?
In 2022, Social Security will allow you to earn $19,560 before incurring any penalties. For earnings above that level, you lose $1 in benefits for every $2 in earnings. So, for example, if you are age 62 and expect to earn $32,000, you are over the limit by $12,440. That results in a loss of $6,220 in benefits. So, it probably doesn’t make sense to draw since you are taking a double whammy, the early retirement hit of 30 percent plus the excess earnings penalty.
Note that this penalty applies only to earned income, not interest or dividends or retirement account distributions. You may be thinking that it makes no sense for Social Security to penalize you for working. After all, if you are working you are still paying into the fund. I’ve thought the same thing. But hey, this is a government run program so go figure!
While there’s a substantial penalty for drawing early benefits while working, Social Security lightens up on that penalty as you near your FRA. Suppose you will turn age 66 and 4 months on October 1 of this year. That’s the FRA age for 2022. You are allowed to earn as much as $51,960 between January 1 and your FRA date with no loss of benefits. Earnings over that amount cause a loss of $1 in benefits for every $3 in earnings.
However, once you reach FRA, (October 1 in this example) any earning penalties disappear -you can then earn as much as you want with no consequences. In other words, just when you are finally ready to quit work, they quit penalizing you for working. Again, it’s the government!
What happens if you retire prior to FRA and begin drawing Social Security, then take a job that puts you over the earnings limits? Can you stop benefits to avoid the docking of payments? The short answer is no. However, you can actually withdraw your application but you will have to repay all benefits collected to date. That withdrawal is allowed only if it occurs within the first 12 months after you became eligible for retirement benefits. Then Social Security has to actually approve the withdrawal request which can take time. That’s why I say the short answer is no!
Even if you aren’t working and, therefore, not subject to the earnings penalty, it may pay to delay drawing until later in life, especially if you are in good health and expect a long life. Social Security will increase your payments by 8 percent a year for each year you delay beyond FRA. These delayed retirement credits can accumulate until age 70. So, a $1,000 monthly benefit at age 67 is a $1,240 (plus yearly cost of living adjustments) monthly benefit at age 70 if you put off drawing.
In summary, the decision to draw benefits early needs to be carefully thought out. Take into consideration whether you will continue working and potentially forfeit benefits. But also be aware that the earnings window opens substantially in the year you approach FRA. After paying in all these years, you’re going to want to take maximum advantage of Social Security.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.