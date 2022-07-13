Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t have employment on the side.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
‘Do you have a side gig -- a job that you perform for money in addition to your regular job?”
The results:
No, I do not have a side gig, 74 votes, 72.54 percent.
Yes, I have a side gig, 28 votes, 27.45 percent.
Total votes: 102.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.