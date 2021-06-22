We would like to thank the many organizations that were involved in assisting our family working with Veronica Grace Kyle (Roni) in her time of need. The response was not only unbelievable fast, but the level of compassion displayed was unbelievable.
Unfortunately, the outcome was not what any of us had hoped for and our infant daughter/granddaughter did not survive the tragic event. We are sure there are many specific individual names that we may not list because many of the parts are just flashes in our memory.
Special thanks to Officer Glenn Proctor with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was the first responder and took over the CPR efforts until the Columbia County Ambulance Service arrived.
Special thanks to Sheriff Mike Loe and all members of the CCSO who worked traffic control to make transport go as quickly as possible.
The professional and compassionate actions by this organization carried over even after arrival at the hospital. There are a lot of legal requirements required in an event
of this nature. Our thanks to Kelly Blair and his associates for handling these duties as professional and compassionately as possible.
Special thanks to Amanda Newton and her staff at the Columbia County Ambulance Service. Their response was fast, professional, and compassionate.
Special thanks to the MRMC for their efforts in working toward a positive outcome.
They worked with compassion and professionalism with family and organizations to provide care and privacy during this event.
Special thanks to County Coroner Randy Reed who responded very quickly and professionally.
Special thanks to Bro. Mike Seabaugh, and Bro. Steve Ford from CBC in providing the much-needed comfort and support in our time of need.
And certainly last but not least we would like to thank Jennifer Adkins at Lewis Funeral Home in assisting us to finalize the last stages of the most horrible event that has ever happened to our family.
The Kyle family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts.
The Kyle Family