magnoliareporter.com readers support the poor and downtrodden through many means, but a substantial number say they need help, too.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:
“Through what means are you most likely to assist the poor and downtrodden in your community?”
The results:
I support the efforts of a religious institution, 34 votes, 27.86 percent.
I need help myself, 32 votes, 26.22 percent.
I assist the poor and needy that I know directly, using all means at my disposal, 30 votes, 24.59 percent.
I support the efforts of civic and governmental organizations, 20 votes, 16.39 percent.
I feel no personal obligation to help the poor and downtrodden, 6 votes, 4.91 percent.
Total votes: 122
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.