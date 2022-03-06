A slight majority of magnoliareporter.com readers deem the near-term use of a nuclear weapon as likely, given rising international concern about the Russia-Ukraine War.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“Do you think there is a prospect for nuclear war within the next year?”
The results:
No, there will be no nuclear exchange, 61 votes, 48.41 percent.
Russia may use one or more nuclear weapons in connection with its invasion of Ukraine, but no other nations will use them, 37 votes, 29.36 percent.
Yes, there will a nuclear exchange between two or more nations, 28 votes, 22.22 percent.
Total votes: 126 votes.
