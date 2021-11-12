Poll

A slim majority of magnoliareporter.com readers have not started their Christmas shopping.

Starting last Sunday, we invited our readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Have you begun shopping for Christmas presents?”

The results:

No, 56 votes, 45.16 percent.

Yes, 47 votes, 37.9 percent.

I shop for Christmas presents year-round, 13 votes, 10.48 percent.

I wait until the last minute to shop for Christmas presents, 8 votes, 6.45 percent.

Total votes: 124.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

