A slim majority of magnoliareporter.com readers have not started their Christmas shopping.
Starting last Sunday, we invited our readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Have you begun shopping for Christmas presents?”
The results:
No, 56 votes, 45.16 percent.
Yes, 47 votes, 37.9 percent.
I shop for Christmas presents year-round, 13 votes, 10.48 percent.
I wait until the last minute to shop for Christmas presents, 8 votes, 6.45 percent.
Total votes: 124.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.