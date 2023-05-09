Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t search for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:
“Will you actively search for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure next week?”
The results:
No, I will not search for the treasure, 107 votes, 77.53 percent.
Yes, I will search for the treasure, 31 votes, 22.46 percent.
Total votes: 138.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.