About 22 percent of readers will search for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t search for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:

“Will you actively search for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure next week?”

The results:

No, I will not search for the treasure, 107 votes, 77.53 percent.

Yes, I will search for the treasure, 31 votes, 22.46 percent.

Total votes: 138.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

