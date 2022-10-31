Poll

Fewer than 2 percent of readers prefer to make everyday purchases with services such as PayPal.

Our readers prefer to make everyday purchases with credit cards.

Starting last Tuesday, we asked readers to select one of five options to the following question:

“What is your preferred method of payment for purchases or expenses of less than $100?”

The results:

Credit or debit card, 123 votes, 64.73 percent.

Cash, 66 votes, 34.73 percent.

Personal check, 7 votes, 3.68 percent.

Smartphone app, 3 votes, 3.68 percent.

Online payment services such as PayPal, 3 votes, 1.57 percent.

Total votes: 190

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you