The first page of the latest University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences COVID forecast is not subtle. It depicts a raging forest fire superimposed with a coronavirus.
An accompanying video featuring its lead author, UAMS College of Public Health Dean Mark Williams, is also not subtle. Williams noted the June report had described the pandemic in Arkansas as “smoldering.”
“COVID’s no longer smoldering,” he said. “It has broken out into a raging forest fire that will grow in size and strength.”
It’s going to get worse than it is now? Yes, according to UAMS forecasters.
The report, which is dated August 23, predicts there will be 4,523 new cases on September 14 – double the amount the state was reporting August 16 when the report’s latest numbers were compiled. It predicts 38 COVID-related deaths on that day. It forecasts 131 new hospitalizations on September 14, an increase by a third from the August 16 data.
Here’s where we are now. As of Wednesday, 1,368 COVID patients were hospitalized in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health. Of those, 354 were on ventilators, an increase of 11 from the day before. That’s a record. Hospitals are full. Half the rooms are filled with COVID patients, forcing the hospitals to open more beds if they can find nurses to staff them.
The increase in Arkansas is being driven by two factors, the report says. One is the virus’ Delta variant, which is far more infectious than the original version. A person with this strain typically infects seven other people, compared to three with the earlier version.
In fact, if you are infected with that variant – whether vaccinated or not – you have 10,000 times more virus in your nasal cavity than you would have with the first version. In the video, Williams compared a person with this strain to “Pig Pen,” the Peanuts character surrounded by a cloud of dirt. The dirt in this case are COVID viruses.
The other factor is the state’s low vaccination rates. The virus spreads where people are most susceptible. The report noted that as of August 19, only 38% of Arkansans had been fully vaccinated. Since then, in less than a week’s time as of this writing, that percentage had increased to 40.4%, with another 12% partially vaccinated. Kids under 12 can’t get the shot, so of the eligible population, 46.1% are fully vaccinated and 13.6% are partially so.
The report noted that forecasters can’t account for changing human behaviors. It predicts surges five to 10 days after school starts, which means now, and five to 10 days after the Labor Day weekend.
“If we’ve learned nothing else since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID loves a party,” Williams said.
Human behaviors also work the other way. It doesn’t take a UAMS report to see that the pandemic has taken a bad turn, which is why more Arkansans are choosing to get vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine may or may not accelerate that trend; vaccine requirements by the military and a growing list of employers definitely will. More people seem to be wearing masks these days than they were earlier in the summer.
At some point, COVID will stop being a pandemic and instead will become endemic – something we live with, treat with medicine, and sometimes die from in acceptable numbers. That will happen when more people have either been vaccinated or infected, or both.
We can’t know when that will happen. The report noted that the models can’t accurately predict where the numbers will be on a given day. What models can do is describe the trends, and they are not heading in the right direction.
That means we can expect the coming weeks to be difficult, especially in Arkansas.
So be prepared, and please consider getting your shots if you haven’t already. It’s the fastest way to put the fire out, or at least get it under control.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist who focuses on Arkansas politics, and whose work appears in 16 Arkansas publications. He is a regular contributor to Talk Business and a frequent panelist on Arkansas PBS’s public affairs show, “Arkansas Week." He publishes a blog, independentarkansas.com . Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .